you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 13, 2017 01:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Octaware Technologies - Outcome of board meeting

In terms of the provisions of Regulations 30 (read with part A of Schedule III) and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the following statements for the half year ended 30th September, 2017, which were approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on Monday,13th November, 2017.

 
 
1) Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the half year ended 30th September, 2017.
2) Limited Review Report (Standalone and Consolidated) for the half year ended 30th September, 2017.
We have also attached the letter for actual utilization of fund till 30th September, 2017 received through fresh issue of shares (public issue).
The meeting of the Board of the Directors was commenced at 12 pm and concluded at 12.30 pm.
This is for your information and records.
Source : BSE
