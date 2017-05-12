Octaware Techno's board meeting to be held on May 24, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 24th May, 2017 at Mumbai, inter-alia, a) to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2017. The trading window will be closed from 12th May, 2017 to 26th May, 2017 (Both days Inclusive)Source : BSE