OCL Iron and Steel's director Yogesh Kapur resigns

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. Monday, Nov 27, 2017 which commenced at 06:30 p.m.and concluded at 07:55 p.m. has inter-alia approved the following items with the requisite majority:
Resignation of Mr. Yogesh Kapur and Ms. Anuradha Kapur as Independent Directors of the Company with immediate effect due to their pre-occupation with other professional engagements.Source : BSE
