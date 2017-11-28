OCL Iron and Steel: Outcome of board meeting

In terms of Part A of Schd III of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Reg, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. Monday, Nov 27, 2017 which commenced at 06:30 p.m.and concluded at 07:55 p.m. has inter-alia approved the following items with the requisite majority:1.The Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended on September 30, 2017 under Reg. 33 of SEBI (LODR) Reg., 2015.2.Limited Review Report on the Standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended on September 30, 2017.3.Resignation of Mr. Yogesh Kapur and Ms. Anuradha Kapur as Independent Directors of the Company with immediate effect due to their pre-occupation with other professional engagements.4.Appointment of Mr. Sanjay Tiku as a Chairman of the CompanyIn view of above, please find enclosed herewith the Standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the CompanySource : BSE