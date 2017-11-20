OCL Iron and Steel's board meeting on November 27, 2017

Dear Sir,With reference to the earlier announcement dated 13th November, 2017, regarding Board Meeting to be held on November 20, 2017, inter-alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2017, we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is rescheduled to be held on Monday i.e. 27th November, 2017.Further, in pursuance of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window shall remain closed for Key Managerial Personnel (KMP), Directors and other designated employees of the Company until the beginning of 48th hour after the public announcement of the Un-audited Financial Results are madeSource : BSE