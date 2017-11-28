OCL Iron and Steel's appoints Sanjay Tiku as a Chairman

we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. Monday, Nov 27, 2017 which commenced at 06:30 p.m.and concluded at 07:55 p.m. has inter-alia approved the items with the requisite majority and appointment of Mr. Sanjay Tiku as a Chairman of the Company.
