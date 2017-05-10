May 10, 2017 01:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
OCL India recommends final dividend
OCL India Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 10, 2017, inter alia, has recommended final dividend of Rs. 5/- (250 percent) per equity share for the Financial Year 2016-17.
