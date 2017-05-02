App
May 02, 2017 08:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OCL India's board meeting on May 10, 2017

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2017 and recommend the Final Dividend, if any, for the financial year 2016-17.

OCL India's board meeting on May 10, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 to inter-alia consider and approve (i)the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2017; and (ii)recommend the Final Dividend, if any, for the financial year 2016-17;Source : BSE

