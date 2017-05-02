May 02, 2017 08:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
OCL India's board meeting on May 10, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 to inter-alia consider and approve (i)the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2017; and (ii)recommend the Final Dividend, if any, for the financial year 2016-17;Source : BSE