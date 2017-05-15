May 15, 2017 12:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Objectone Information Systems' board meeting on May 30, 2017
We would like to inform you that the Board Meeting of Directors will be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 4th quarter ended 31st March, 2017.
We would like to inform you that the Board Meeting of Directors will be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 4th quarter ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE