App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 11, 2017 08:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Objectone Information Systems' board meeting adjourned

We herewith inform you that, the Board Meeting (for declaration of Un-Audited Financial Results) has been adjourned to 14th September, 2017.

Objectone Information Systems' board meeting adjourned
We herewith inform you that, the Board Meeting (for declaration of Un-Audited Financial Results) has been adjourned to 14th September, 2017 as our Board of
Directors have asked to produce certain additional information about the applicability of Ind-AS 1st time to the Company. So as per the circular No. CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated 05.07.2016 company can held the board meeting for submission of unaudited result for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017 up to the September 14, 2017.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.