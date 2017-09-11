Objectone Information Systems' board meeting adjourned

We herewith inform you that, the Board Meeting (for declaration of Un-Audited Financial Results) has been adjourned to 14th September, 2017 as our Board ofDirectors have asked to produce certain additional information about the applicability of Ind-AS 1st time to the Company. So as per the circular No. CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated 05.07.2016 company can held the board meeting for submission of unaudited result for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017 up to the September 14, 2017.Source : BSE