May 04, 2017 09:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Oberoi Realty board recommends dividend
Oberoi Realty Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 04, 2017, inter alia, have recommended dividend of Rs.2 per share (20% of face value of equity shares) for the financial year 2016-17. The payment of dividend is subject to approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.Source : BSE