Apr 28, 2017 08:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Oberoi Realty's board meeting on May 4, 2017
A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.
A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE