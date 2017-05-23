May 23, 2017 10:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Oasis Tradelink's board meeting on May 30, 2017
Oasis Tradelink has informed that the Board Meeting of the Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017, to consider and approve Standalone Financial Results for the period ended March 31, 2017.
