May 08, 2017 11:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Oasis Textiles' board meeting on May 13, 2017
Notice is hereby given that Meeting of the Board of Directors to be held on Saturday, the 13th day of May, 2017 at its Registered office of the Company to Consider and Take on record the Audited Financial Result for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE