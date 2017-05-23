Oasis Securities' board meeting on May 30, 2017

Scrip code: 512489 Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) & (2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we hereby inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 to inter alia consider and to take on record the following: 1.Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31.03.2017 2.Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31.03.2017 3.Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31.03.2017 4.Re-appointment of Managing Director and Whole time DirectorSource : BSE