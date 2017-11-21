Nutraplus India's board meeting on November 28, 2017

With reference to captioned above, it may please be noted that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, November 28, 2017.
With reference to captioned above, it may please be noted that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, November 28, 2017 to consider, approve and to take on record, amongst other matters:
1)Un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2017;
2)Limited Review report for the said period.
