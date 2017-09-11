Nutech Global: Outcome of board meeting

Dear Sir/Ma'am,Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirement) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. 08th September, 2017 has:-The details as per Regulation 30 are as under:It is informed BSE that Mrs. Radhika Mukhija (DIN-00507397) Whole-Time Director informed her unwillingness to continue as Whole-Time Director due to her busy schedule and commitments on other domestic function, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on September 08, 2017 accepted her letter of request of change in designation.She will however continue to hold office as Executive Director of the Company. The Board Meeting was commenced at 4.00 Pm and Concluded at 5.30 PM.You are requested to take above information on records.Source : BSE