Nutech Global: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to the Regulation 30(6) read with clause 7 of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, We wish to intimate you that the Board of Directors has at their Meeting held on 02nd May, 2017, accepted the resignation of Ms Aanchal Patni as Company Secretary of the Company with effect from 30th April, 2017.Source : BSE