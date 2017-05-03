App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 02, 2017 09:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nutech Global: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to intimate you that the Board of Directors has at their Meeting held on 02nd May, 2017 and accepted the resignation of Ms Aanchal Patni as Company Secretary of the Company with effect from 30th April, 2017.

Nutech Global: Outcome of board meeting
Pursuant to the Regulation 30(6) read with clause 7 of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, We wish to intimate you that the Board of Directors has at their Meeting held on 02nd May, 2017, accepted the resignation of Ms Aanchal Patni as Company Secretary of the Company with effect from 30th April, 2017.Source : BSE

