Nutech Global's AGM on September 29, 2017

Dear Sir/Ma'am,Please find enclosed herewith the Notice of 33rd Annual General Meeting of Nutech Global Limited to be held on 29th September, 2017 at 11.00 A.M. at its registered office 'Mukhija Chambers' 5, Saraswati Marg., opp. Lane Raymonds, M.I. Road, Jaipur- 302001 (Rajasthan) for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017. The Notice is also displayed on the website of the company.Kindly take the same on record and acknowledge.Thanking youSource : BSE