you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jan 02, 2018 01:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nucleus Software Exports' board meeting on January 23, 2018

This is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company would be held on Tuesday, the 23rd Jan 2018.

 
 
This is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company would be held on Tuesday, the 23rd Jan 2018 for the following purpose:

- To take on record the Audited Standalone Financial results of the company for the Quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2017.

- To take on record the Unaudited Consolidated Financial results of the company for the Quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2017.

Please note the Audited and Unaudited financial results would be forwarded to you on the conclusion of the meeting on Tuesday, the 23rd Jan 2018.
Source : BSE
