Nucleus Software Exports' board meeting on April 25, 2017

In continuation to our earlier communication dated April 17, 2017, , we wish to inform that pursuant to Regulation 29 (1)(b) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, to consider, inter alia, the proposal of Buy-Back of fully paid up equity shares of the Company, up to such amount of the aggregate of Company's paid up equity share capital and free reserves as the Board may decide in accordance with the provisions of Section 68 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 1998.Source : BSE