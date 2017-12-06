Nu Tek India's board meeting

Intimation of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 for Approval of Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter and Half Year ended 30.09.2017
Source : BSE
