Nu Tek India's board meeting on September 14, 2017

This is with reference to the intimation already made to the Stock Exchange on 12.08.2017 regarding the Cancellation of Board Meeting and wherein the company has also informed the Stock Exchange regarding availing of the relaxation for submission of Financial Results as per IND AS pursuant to SEBI circular No. CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated 05th July, 2016.Further, the company wants to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 (1)and Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company of Nu Tek India Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 14th Day of September, 2017 at 03.00 P.M. at Corporate Office of the company at B-27, Infocity, Sector-34, Gurugram-122001 to consider and approve amongst other agenda items, the un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the 1st Quarter ended 30.06.2017.Source : BSE