Jun 16, 2017 08:26 PM IST

NTPC's Solar Power Project has been commissioned

We wish to inform that 225 MW out of 250 MW of Mandsaur Solar Power Project of NTPC Limited has been commissioned. With this, the installed capacity of NTPC's solar power projects has become 845 MW. The total installed capacity of NTPC on standalone basis has become 44419 MW.

NTPC's Solar Power Project has been commissioned
In continuation of our disclosure dated 02.06.2017, we wish to inform that 225 MW out of 250 MW of Mandsaur Solar Power Project of NTPC Limited has been commissioned.

With this, the installed capacity of NTPC's solar power projects has become 845 MW. The total installed capacity of NTPC on standalone basis has become 44419 MW and that of NTPC group has become 51635 MW.
Source : BSE

