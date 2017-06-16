NTPC's Solar Power Project has been commissioned

In continuation of our disclosure dated 02.06.2017, we wish to inform that 225 MW out of 250 MW of Mandsaur Solar Power Project of NTPC Limited has been commissioned.With this, the installed capacity of NTPC's solar power projects has become 845 MW. The total installed capacity of NTPC on standalone basis has become 44419 MW and that of NTPC group has become 51635 MW.Source : BSE