NTPC: Updates on power project in Bangladesh

Sub: Notice to Proceed (NTP) to BHEL by Bangladesh India Friendship Power Company (Pvt.) Limited (BIFPCL) This is in continuation to our disclosure dated 11.04.2017 regarding 'Achievement of Financial Closure by Bangladesh India Friendship Power Company (Pvt.) Limited (BIFPCL)'. We wish to further inform that Bangladesh India Friendship Power Company (Pvt.) Limited (BIFPCL), a 50:50 Joint Venture Company between NTPC Limited and Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) has issued Notice to Proceed (NTP) to BHEL on 24.04.2017 for executing the contract for 1320 MW (2 x 660 MW) Coal based Maitree Super Thermal Power Project at Rampal in Bagerhat District of Khulna division, Bangladesh on turnkey basis. The investment in project has been approved by BIFPCL board at an appraised estimated cost of USD 2.0 Billion.Source : BSE