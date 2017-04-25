App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 25, 2017 01:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NTPC: Updates on power project in Bangladesh

Bangladesh India Friendship Power, a 50:50 JV Company between NTPC and Bangladesh Power Development Board has issued Notice to Proceed to BHEL on 24.04.2017 for executing the contract for 1320 MW (2 x 660 MW) Coal based Maitree Super Thermal Power Project at Rampal in Bagerhat District of Khulna division, Bangladesh on turnkey basis.

NTPC: Updates on power project in Bangladesh
Sub: Notice to Proceed (NTP) to BHEL by Bangladesh India Friendship Power Company (Pvt.) Limited (BIFPCL) This is in continuation to our disclosure dated 11.04.2017 regarding 'Achievement of Financial Closure by Bangladesh India Friendship Power Company (Pvt.) Limited (BIFPCL)'. We wish to further inform that Bangladesh India Friendship Power Company (Pvt.) Limited (BIFPCL), a 50:50 Joint Venture Company between NTPC Limited and Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) has issued Notice to Proceed (NTP) to BHEL on 24.04.2017 for executing the contract for 1320 MW (2 x 660 MW) Coal based Maitree Super Thermal Power Project at Rampal in Bagerhat District of Khulna division, Bangladesh on turnkey basis. The investment in project has been approved by BIFPCL board at an appraised estimated cost of USD 2.0 Billion.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.