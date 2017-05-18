App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 18, 2017 10:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NTPC to consider final dividend

NTPC has informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 29, 2017 to, consider and approve the Annual Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year ending on March 31, 2017 after these results are reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board.

NTPC to consider final dividend
NTPC Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 29, 2017 to, inter-alia, consider and approve the Annual Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year ending on March 31, 2017 after these results are reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board. This Meeting shall also consider recommendation of final dividend for FY 2016-17, if any, subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Further, in terms of Internal Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in dealing with Securities of the Company, the Trading Window for transactions in the securities of the Company shall remain closed from May 20, 2017 to May 31, 2017 (both days inclusive) for Insiders for the purpose of announcement of aforesaid results and recommendation of dividend. During the closure of Trading Window, Designated Person and their immediate relatives have been advised not to deal in the shares of NTPC.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.