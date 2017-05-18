NTPC to consider final dividend

NTPC Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 29, 2017 to, inter-alia, consider and approve the Annual Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year ending on March 31, 2017 after these results are reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board. This Meeting shall also consider recommendation of final dividend for FY 2016-17, if any, subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.Further, in terms of Internal Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in dealing with Securities of the Company, the Trading Window for transactions in the securities of the Company shall remain closed from May 20, 2017 to May 31, 2017 (both days inclusive) for Insiders for the purpose of announcement of aforesaid results and recommendation of dividend. During the closure of Trading Window, Designated Person and their immediate relatives have been advised not to deal in the shares of NTPC.Source : BSE