NTC Industries' board meeting on May 30, 2017
May 23, 2017 03:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NTC Industries' board meeting on May 30, 2017

Please be informed pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Listing Agreement that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, the 30th May, 2017 at 03.30 p.m. at its registered office at 149, B.T. Road, Kamarhati, Kolkata – 700058.

Please be informed pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Listing Agreement that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, the 30th May, 2017 at 03.30 p.m. at its registered office at 149, B.T. Road, Kamarhati, Kolkata – 700058 to inter alia consider and take on record the Audited Financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. Further, as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed for all directors / officers / designated employees (& their immediate relatives) of the Company from May 23, 2017 till the expiry of 48 hours from the conclusion of board meeting i,e June 01, 2017 (both days Inclusive).Source : BSE

