NRC's AGM on December 13, 2017

NRC's AGM will be held on December 13, 2017

NRC is in the Textiles - Manmade sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 10.99 crore.

The company management includes G P Goenka - Chairman, Arun Jain - Managing Director, Savita Acharya - Director, Rasika Nakhava - Addnl.Independent Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 503780 and the NSE with an NSE Code of NRC.

Its Registered office is at 67, Gr. Floor, Surajmal Building, 75, Nakhoda Street,,Pydhonie, Mumbai,Maharashtra - 400003.

Their Registrars are TSR Darashaw Ltd.Source : BSE