NRC's AGM on December 13, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI read with Schedule III and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the 69th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 13th December, 2017 at 12.30 P.M., at the 4th Floor, Walchand Hirachand Hall, IMC Building, IMC Marg, Churchgate, Mumbai - 400020Further, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Wednesday 6th December, 2017 to Wednesday, 13th December, 2017(both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting.The Company, Pursuant to the provisions of Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 20 of The Companies (Management and Administration) Amendment Rules, 2016 and Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, is providing electronic voting (e-voting) facility to the members through electronic voting platform of Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL). Members' holding shares either in physical or demat mode as on the cut - off date i.e. Wednesday, 6th December, 2017 may cast their votes electronically on the business set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting. The e-voting shall commence from 9.00 a.m. on Sunday, 10th December, 2017 and shall end at 5.00 p.m. on Tuesday, 12th December, 2017.Source : BSE