NRB Industrial's board meeting on May 29, 2017

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 of Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 29th May, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017. Further, pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 read with Company's Code for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window in respect of dealing in Equity Shares of the Company, will remain closed for all the Directors and designated (specified) employees of the Company, with effect from 17th May, 2017 to 31st May, 2017 (both days inclusive). The Trading Window in respect of dealing in shares of the Company shall reopen from 01st June, 2017.Source : BSE