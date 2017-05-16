App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 15, 2017 11:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NRB Industrial's board meeting on May 29, 2017

This is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 of Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 29th May0

NRB Industrial's board meeting on May 29, 2017
Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 of Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 29th May, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017. Further, pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 read with Company's Code for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window in respect of dealing in Equity Shares of the Company, will remain closed for all the Directors and designated (specified) employees of the Company, with effect from 17th May, 2017 to 31st May, 2017 (both days inclusive). The Trading Window in respect of dealing in shares of the Company shall reopen from 01st June, 2017.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.