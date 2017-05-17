NRB Bearings to consider final dividend

NRB Bearings Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 26, 2017, inter alia, to consider the following:1. Adoption of Audited financial results for the year ended/quarter ended March 31, 2017;2. To consider and recommend Final Equity Dividend, if any for the F.Y. ended March 31, 2017.Further, the trading window under SEBI (Prohibition of insider Trading) Rules 2015 will remain closed from May 18, 2017 till closing hours of business on May 30, 2017.Source : BSE