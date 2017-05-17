NRB Bearings' board meeting on May 26, 2017

App
May 17, 2017 03:21 PM IST

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 26th May, 2017 at 4.00 p.m. for adoption of Audited financial results for the year ended/quarter ended 31st March, 2017.

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 26th May, 2017 at 4.00 p.m. to consider inter-alia the following: 1)adoption of Audited financial results for the year ended/quarter ended 31st March,2017; 2)to consider and recommend Final Equity Dividend, if any for the F.Y. ended 31st March,2017. Further, the trading window under SEBI (Prohibition of insider Trading) Rules 2015 will remain closed from Thursday 18th May, 2017 till closing hours of business on Tuesday 30th May, 2017. Please take the above on record and acknowledge the same.Source : BSE

