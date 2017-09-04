Novartis names Indian-origin Vas Narasimhan as Global CEO

Moneycontrol News

After tech giants like Microsoft, Google and Adobe, now it’s the turn of Swiss pharmaceutical behemoth Novartis to name an Indian-origin person as its chief executive officer.

Novartis Board on Monday appointed Vasant (Vas) Narasimhan as Chief Executive Officer of the company.

His appointment will be effective February 1, 2018. Narasimhan will replace Joseph Jimenez, the incumbent CEO, who has informed the Board of Directors of his desire to step down in 2018, after eight years in that position, the Basel-headquartered company said in a statement on Monday.

Jimenez, who has been CEO since 2010, joined the company in 2007.

The 41-year old Narasimhan who heads the Drug Discovery division runs one of the industry’s largest drug development programs—overseeing 9,600 employees, 143 projects, 500 ongoing clinical trials and a nine billion dollar budget.

Among the string of US FDA approvals under his watch this year there is a potential blockbuster heart-failure drug Entresto. Narasimhan brought a new dynamic to drug discovery by using big data and technology extensively by partnering with tech companies like Microsoft, Google and Qualcomm.

Before joining Novartis in 2005, he worked at McKinsey & Company. He received his medical degree from Harvard Medical School in the US and obtained a Master's degree in public policy from Harvard's John F Kennedy School of Government.

In addition, he holds a bachelor's degree in biological sciences from the University of Chicago, also in the US. During and after his medical studies, he worked extensively on a range of health issues in developing countries.

Narasimhan is an elected member of the US National Academy of Medicine. He is a US citizen born in 1976, married with 2 children, and lives in Basel, Switzerland.

Novartis with a market value of USD 215.59 billion in the year 2016 ended with net sales of USD 48.5 billion, while R&D throughout amounted to approximately USD 9 billion. Novartis Group of companies employ approximately 119,000 full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in approximately 155 countries around the world.