you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jul 19, 2017 11:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Novartis India's board meeting on July 27, 2017

We would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2017; to consider unaudited financial results of the Company for first quarter ended June 30, 2017.

Novartis India's board meeting on July 27, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2017; inter-alia to consider unaudited financial results of the Company for first quarter ended June 30, 2017.
Further, a copy of this notice will be made available on the website of the Company www.novartis.in.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

