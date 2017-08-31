App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 31, 2017 12:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nova Iron's AGM on September 27, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the notice of 25th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the company scheduled to be held on Wednesday 27th day of September 2017 at 11.00 am at its registered officer of the Company i.e. Village-Dagori, Tehsil-Belha, Distt. Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) 495224.

Nova Iron's AGM on September 27, 2017
Dear Sir,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the notice of 25th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the company scheduled to be held on Wednesday 27th day of September 2017 at 11.00 am at its registered officer of the Company i.e. Village-Dagori, Tehsil-Belha, Distt. Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) 495224.

Further pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Book of the Company will remain closed from 21st September 2017 to 27th September 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 25th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company.

This is for your perusal and records. Kindly acknowledge the receipt.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.