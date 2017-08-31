Nova Iron's AGM on September 27, 2017

Dear Sir,Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the notice of 25th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the company scheduled to be held on Wednesday 27th day of September 2017 at 11.00 am at its registered officer of the Company i.e. Village-Dagori, Tehsil-Belha, Distt. Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) 495224.Further pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Book of the Company will remain closed from 21st September 2017 to 27th September 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 25th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company.This is for your perusal and records. Kindly acknowledge the receipt.Source : BSE