Nouveau Global Ventures' board meeting on December 14, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 14th December, 2017 at 06:00 PM at the registered office of the Company to consider, approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017 as per IND-AS along with the limited review report of the Statutory Auditor for the corresponding period and to consider any other matter with the permission of the chair.Source : BSE