Nouveau Global: Outcome of board meeting

It is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of Nouveau Global Ventures Limited at its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, September 14, 2017 at its registered office have considered, adopted and taken on record the Un-audited Standalone financial results of the Company along with Independent Auditor's Review Report for the 1st quarter ended June 30, 2017.We further inform that the meeting of Board commenced at 6:00 PM and concluded at 07: 55 PM.Source : BSE