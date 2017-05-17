Nouveau Global: Outcome of board meeting

This is to bring to your kind notice that, at the Board Meeting of the Company duly convened today at the registered office of the Company the following matters were discussed, approved and taken on record: 1.The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017 along with the statement of Assets and Liabilities as on 31st March, 2017. 2.The Auditors Report for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017, duly issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. 3.A declaration pursuant to the regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 This is for your information and record.Source : BSE