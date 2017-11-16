App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 16, 2017 11:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Northlink Fiscal and Capital Services - Outcome of board meeting

In continuous of the result for the quarter and half year ended Sep 30,2017 declared by the Company as on on 14-11-2017, please find herewith attached limited review report on the results thereon, that was not attached with the declared results inadvertently.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

In continuous of the result for the quarter and half year ended Sep 30,2017 declared by the Company as on on 14-11-2017, please find herewith attached limited review report on the results thereon, that was not attached with the declared results inadvertently.

Northlink Fiscal is in the Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 7.88 crore.

The company management includes Sunny Maria - Managing Director, Shamli Maria - Executive Director, Geeta Rani - Director, Inderjit Singh - Director, Bharat Soni - Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 539110.

Its Registered office is at 86, Mall Road, Civil Lines,, Ludhiana,Punjab - 141001.

Their Registrars are Skyline Financial Services (p) Ltd.Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.