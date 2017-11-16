Northlink Fiscal and Capital Services - Outcome of board meeting

In continuous of the result for the quarter and half year ended Sep 30,2017 declared by the Company as on on 14-11-2017, please find herewith attached limited review report on the results thereon, that was not attached with the declared results inadvertently.

Northlink Fiscal is in the Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 7.88 crore.

The company management includes Sunny Maria - Managing Director, Shamli Maria - Executive Director, Geeta Rani - Director, Inderjit Singh - Director, Bharat Soni - Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 539110.

Its Registered office is at 86, Mall Road, Civil Lines,, Ludhiana,Punjab - 141001.

Their Registrars are Skyline Financial Services (p) Ltd.Source : BSE