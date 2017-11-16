Northlink Fiscal and Capital Services - Outcome of board meeting

In continuous of the result for the quarter and half year ended Sep 30,2017 declared by the Company as on on 14-11-2017, please find herewith attached limited review report on the results thereon, that was not attached with the declared results inadvertently.
In continuous of the result for the quarter and half year ended Sep 30,2017 declared by the Company as on on 14-11-2017, please find herewith attached limited review report on the results thereon, that was not attached with the declared results inadvertently.
Northlink Fiscal is in the Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 7.88 crore.
The company management includes Sunny Maria - Managing Director, Shamli Maria - Executive Director, Geeta Rani - Director, Inderjit Singh - Director, Bharat Soni - Director.
It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 539110.
Its Registered office is at 86, Mall Road, Civil Lines,, Ludhiana,Punjab - 141001.Their Registrars are Skyline Financial Services (p) Ltd.Source : BSE