Apr 25, 2017 10:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Northlink Fiscal: Outcome of board meeting
Northlink Fiscal and Capital Services Limited informs the stock exchange that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 24th April, 2017 has approved the resignation of Mr. Sahil Khurana, Company Secretary of the company w.e.f. 31.03.2017
