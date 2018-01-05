App
Jan 05, 2018 01:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Northern Project's board meeting on January 12, 2018

Notice is hereby given, in terms of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, that a Board Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, 12th January, 2018 at the Registered Office of the Company, to consider and take on record, interalia, the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2017.

 
 
Notice is hereby given, in terms of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, that a Board Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, 12th January, 2018 at the Registered Office of the Company, to consider and take on record, interalia, the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2017.Source : BSE
tags #Announcements

