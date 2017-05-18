Norben Tea and Exports' board meeting on May 26, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at its Registered Office at 15B, Hemanta Basu Sarani, 3rd Floor, Kolkata-700 001 on Friday, the 26th day of May, 2017 at 12:30 p.m., inter alia, to transact the following business; i)Audited Accounts of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2017; ii)Consider and approve the Standalone Audited Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st March, 2017;Source : BSE