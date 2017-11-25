Norben Tea and Exports' board meeting on December 04, 2017

We kindly want to inform you that the notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at its Registered Office at 15B, Hemanta Basu Sarani, 3rd Floor, Kolkata-700 001 on Monday, December 04, 2017 at 2.00 p.m.
Pursuant to Regulation 29(2) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at its Registered Office at 15B, Hemanta Basu Sarani, 3rd Floor, Kolkata-700 001 on Monday, the 4th day of December, 2017 at 2.00 p.m., inter alia, to transact the following business:
i)Consider and approve the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and six months ended 30th September, 2017; and
ii)Consider and take on record the Limited Review Report of the Company for the quarter and six months ended 30th September, 2017.
Source : BSE
