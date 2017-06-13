Noida Toll appoints Mrs. Namita Pradhan as Additional Non-Executive Director

We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, by way of passing Resolution through Circulation on June 12, 2017, has approved the following change in the composition of the Board of Directors, with effect from June 9, 2017:Appointment of Mrs. Namita Pradhan as an Additional Non- Executive Director, on the Board of the Company in terms of provisions of Section 149, 161 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder and Regulation 17(1) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.In terms of section 161 of the Companies Act, 2013, Mrs. Namita Pradhan, will hold Office as an Additional Director, upto the date of next Annual General Meeting of the Company.It may be noted that Mrs. Namita Pradhan does not hold any shares of Noida Toll Bridge Company Limited.Source : BSE