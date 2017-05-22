App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 22, 2017 10:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NMDC to consider dividend

In continuation to the notice of the date of Board Meeting submitted to the Exchange on 16th May 2017, it is hereby informed that in the meeting of Board of Directors scheduled on Thursday the 25th May 2017, the Board, may consider recommendation of final dividend for the financial year 2016-17, if any, on the Equity Shares of the Company.

NMDC to consider dividend
Board to consider recommendation of final dividend for the financial year 2016-17, if any, on the Equity Shares of the Company - In continuation to the notice of the date of Board Meeting submitted to the Exchange on 16th May 2017, it is hereby informed that in the meeting of Board of Directors scheduled on Thursday the 25th May 2017, the Board, inter-alia, may consider recommendation of final dividend for the financial year 2016-17, if any, on the Equity Shares of the Company. In pursuance of the Internal Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in dealing with Securities of NMDC Limited, the trading window for trading in the equity shares of the Company is closed from 18th May 2017 to 27th May 2017 (both days inclusive), in connection with the above scheduled meeting.

tags #Announcements

Related news

