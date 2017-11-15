Nitin Spinners - Outcome of board meeting

1. Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter & Half Year ended 30th September, 2017.2. Issue of 10,00,290 Equity Shares to Promoters and its group i.e. Sh. Ratan Lal Nolkha, Sh. Dinesh Nolkha, Sh. Nitin Nolakha and Redial Trading & Investment Private Limited at an issue price of Rs. 120.50 per share (including premium of Rs. 110.50) on preferential basis.3. The Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 14th December, 2017 to consider Special Resolution for issue above referred Equity Shares to Promoters and its group on preferential basisSource : BSE