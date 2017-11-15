Nitin Spinners - Outcome of board meeting

1. Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter & Half Year ended 30th September, 2017.
2. Issue of 10,00,290 Equity Shares to Promoters and its group i.e. Sh. Ratan Lal Nolkha, Sh. Dinesh Nolkha, Sh. Nitin Nolakha and Redial Trading & Investment Private Limited at an issue price of Rs. 120.50 per share (including premium of Rs. 110.50) on preferential basis.
3. The Extra-Ordinary General
1. Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter & Half Year ended 30th September, 2017.
2. Issue of 10,00,290 Equity Shares to Promoters and its group i.e. Sh. Ratan Lal Nolkha, Sh. Dinesh Nolkha, Sh. Nitin Nolakha and Redial Trading & Investment Private Limited at an issue price of Rs. 120.50 per share (including premium of Rs. 110.50) on preferential basis.
3. The Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 14th December, 2017 to consider Special Resolution for issue above referred Equity Shares to Promoters and its group on preferential basis
Source : BSE
2. Issue of 10,00,290 Equity Shares to Promoters and its group i.e. Sh. Ratan Lal Nolkha, Sh. Dinesh Nolkha, Sh. Nitin Nolakha and Redial Trading & Investment Private Limited at an issue price of Rs. 120.50 per share (including premium of Rs. 110.50) on preferential basis.
3. The Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 14th December, 2017 to consider Special Resolution for issue above referred Equity Shares to Promoters and its group on preferential basis
Source : BSE