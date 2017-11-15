App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 14, 2017 01:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nitin Spinners - Outcome of board meeting

1. Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter & Half Year ended 30th September, 2017.
2. Issue of 10,00,290 Equity Shares to Promoters and its group i.e. Sh. Ratan Lal Nolkha, Sh. Dinesh Nolkha, Sh. Nitin Nolakha and Redial Trading & Investment Private Limited at an issue price of Rs. 120.50 per share (including premium of Rs. 110.50) on preferential basis.
3. The Extra-Ordinary General

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
1. Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter & Half Year ended 30th September, 2017.
2. Issue of 10,00,290 Equity Shares to Promoters and its group i.e. Sh. Ratan Lal Nolkha, Sh. Dinesh Nolkha, Sh. Nitin Nolakha and Redial Trading & Investment Private Limited at an issue price of Rs. 120.50 per share (including premium of Rs. 110.50) on preferential basis.
3. The Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 14th December, 2017 to consider Special Resolution for issue above referred Equity Shares to Promoters and its group on preferential basis
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.