Nitin Spinners' EGM on December 14, 2017

Nitin Spinners has informed that EGM is scheduled to be held on 14.12.2017.

At 14:49 hrs Nitin Spinners was quoting at Rs 110.00, up Rs 4.05, or 3.82 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 145.00 and 52-week low Rs 66.80 on 08 May, 2017 and 21 November, 2016, respectively.Currently, it is trading 24.14 percent below its 52-week high and 64.67 percent above its 52-week low.Market capitalisation stands at Rs 504.17 crore. Source : BSE