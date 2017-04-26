Apr 26, 2017 02:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Nitin Spinners' board meeting on May 06, 2017
Nitin Spinners has informed that the meeting of board of directors will be held on May 06, 2017, to consider & approve Audited Financial Results for the Year/Quarter ended 31.03.2017 and Recommendation of dividend, if any, for the Financial Year 2016-17
Source : BSE