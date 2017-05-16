May 16, 2017 01:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Nitin Fire Protection Industries' board meeting on May 30, 2017
Meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on May 30, 2017 to inter alia consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial statements and results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017Source : BSE