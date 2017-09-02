Nitin Castings' Board Meeting on September 12,2017

App
Sep 02, 2017 10:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) of the SEBI (LODR)Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of Mitin Castings is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at at Company's corporate office situated at Prestige Precinct, 3rd Floor, Almeida Road, Panchpakhadi, Thane (West), India – 400 601.

We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) of the SEBI (LODR)Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at 3.30 p.m. at Company's corporate office situated at Prestige Precinct, 3rd Floor, Almeida Road, Panchpakhadi, Thane (West), India – 400 601 to consider and transact the following business:

a) To consider and approve inter alia Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.
b) Any other matter with the permission of chair.

Further the trading window as described in Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, for dealing in securities of the Company will remain closed from September 9, 2017 till the expiry of 48 hours of publication of financial Results to the stock exchanges for the quarter ending June 30, 2017 for all the Designated employees / Directors of the Company.

Source : BSE

